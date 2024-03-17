Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 292.30% and a net margin of 44.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

CQP stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.68. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $62.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,952,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,776,000 after buying an additional 802,824 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,232,000 after buying an additional 246,808 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,913,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,684,000 after buying an additional 401,548 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,295,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 46.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

