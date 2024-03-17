Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 3,474 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 403.4% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 401.2% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 403.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.73. 87,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,947. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average is $34.97. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

