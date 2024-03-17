Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 1,163 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.7% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $78,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.26 on Friday, hitting $470.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,807,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,366. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $455.71 and a 200-day moving average of $426.10. The company has a market capitalization of $376.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $354.99 and a 12-month high of $476.30.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

