Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $5.79 Million Holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.11% of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 21,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,417,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,159,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.12. The stock had a trading volume of 314,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,209. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.45. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $45.19.

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

