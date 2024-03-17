Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $46.61 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,973 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises 4.6% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.37% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $46,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.37. 430,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,260. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.42 and its 200-day moving average is $59.85. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $66.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

