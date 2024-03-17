Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE PG traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $161.38. 10,956,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,035,699. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $162.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.57 and a 200-day moving average of $151.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $379.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

