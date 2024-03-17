Charles Schwab Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,572 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.15% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $7,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.51. 448,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,443. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.56. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.