Charles Schwab Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,539 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.04. The stock had a trading volume of 17,549,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,937,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,489 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.