Charles Schwab Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.56.

Chevron Stock Down 0.1 %

CVX traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $155.55. The company had a trading volume of 20,387,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,032,758. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

