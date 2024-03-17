Charles Schwab Trust Co Boosts Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 514,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,483 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $18,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,057,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,340,000 after buying an additional 20,039,924 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,147,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,569,000 after buying an additional 5,650,198 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429,941 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 369.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,621,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 435.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,087,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137,312 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

PRF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.30. 387,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,138. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $37.69.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.