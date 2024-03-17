Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires 10,350 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $11,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,290,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,748,000 after buying an additional 1,088,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after buying an additional 725,105 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,549. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

