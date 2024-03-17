Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 3.4 %

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 91.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The business had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 107,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $35,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,844,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,651.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 139,850 shares of company stock valued at $47,311. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50,054 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 82,148 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 194,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.