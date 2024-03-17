Chainlink (LINK) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for about $18.16 or 0.00026985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion and approximately $690.28 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000623 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Chainlink Profile
Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 587,099,970 tokens. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Chainlink
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars.
