Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the February 14th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 269,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

NYSE:CCS opened at $88.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $56.82 and a 52-week high of $95.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.97 and its 200 day moving average is $77.34.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.66. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.91 million. Research analysts predict that Century Communities will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCS. B. Riley upped their price target on Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

