Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.33

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and traded as high as $5.76. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 288,137 shares.
Centerra Gold Trading Down 0.2 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
