Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Rating Increased to Outperform at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cellebrite DI from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Cellebrite DI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

CLBT opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 173.14% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $93.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. Research analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cellebrite DI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 159.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 507,190 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 20.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares during the period. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

