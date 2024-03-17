CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
CEL-SCI Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of CEL-SCI stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. CEL-SCI has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09.
CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEL-SCI
CEL-SCI Company Profile
CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.
