CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of CEL-SCI stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. CEL-SCI has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CEL-SCI by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

