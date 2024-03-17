CEEK VR (CEEK) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.28 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0796 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $64.17 million and $5.28 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07713425 USD and is down -10.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $5,112,790.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

