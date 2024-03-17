CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.94

Shares of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.94 and traded as high as $1.18. CBAK Energy Technology shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 310,969 shares trading hands.

CBAK Energy Technology Stock Down 9.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBAK Energy Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology during the first quarter worth about $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology during the first quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 353.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

