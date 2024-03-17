Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Lowered by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 1.7% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $37,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $346.97 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $347.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $173.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.89.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

