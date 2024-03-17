Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.82

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.82 and traded as high as $47.00. Cass Information Systems shares last traded at $46.36, with a volume of 123,125 shares traded.

CASS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Cass Information Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cass Information Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cass Information Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.98 million, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $50.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 10.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

