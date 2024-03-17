Cardano (ADA) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Week

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 17th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion and $1.03 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00000997 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.63 or 0.05308469 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00080921 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00011867 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00018362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00018444 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00017942 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,714,635,943 coins and its circulating supply is 35,560,248,800 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

