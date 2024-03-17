Cardano (ADA) Market Capitalization Achieves $24.14 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00000993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion and approximately $846.59 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,641.98 or 0.05325574 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00082720 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012208 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00018380 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00018588 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00018010 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004308 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000406 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,714,635,943 coins and its circulating supply is 35,560,245,993 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars.
