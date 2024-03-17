Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 29 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after buying an additional 1,836,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Broadcom by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,343,631,000 after buying an additional 1,228,755 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,450 shares of company stock worth $30,033,861 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.1 %

AVGO stock traded down $26.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,235.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,882,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $601.29 and a 52 week high of $1,438.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,238.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,039.24. The stock has a market cap of $572.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,154.45.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

