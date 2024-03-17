Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.61.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.59. 6,537,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,946,695. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $111.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

