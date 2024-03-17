Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after buying an additional 650,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $2.17 on Friday, hitting $178.64. 2,464,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,634. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.92. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $122.28 and a 52 week high of $184.65. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

