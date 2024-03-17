Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $854,000 Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 263.4% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 161.7% during the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at $2,598,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.2% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 41.0% during the second quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 269,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,961,000 after buying an additional 78,282 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $80.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,421,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,690. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

