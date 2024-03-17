Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $351,000 Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,658,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,841,000 after buying an additional 196,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,608,000 after purchasing an additional 150,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,754,000 after purchasing an additional 57,540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,611,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,572,000 after purchasing an additional 476,201 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $103.85. 5,464,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,580,653. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $163.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.91 and a 200 day moving average of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $1,628,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,131,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,399,790.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,021 shares of company stock worth $12,676,492. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

