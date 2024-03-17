Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.5% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 4,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 166,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Alphabet by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 4,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.17. 41,039,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,398,811. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.64 and a 200-day moving average of $138.63. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.87 and a 12-month high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

