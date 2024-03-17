Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the period. iShares Agency Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGZ. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 859.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 490,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,882,000 after purchasing an additional 439,258 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 416.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 248,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,917,000 after buying an additional 200,512 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,252,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,789,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGZ remained flat at $107.56 during trading hours on Friday. 10,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,383. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.80 and a 1-year high of $109.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.02.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

