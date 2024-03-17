Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,512 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,215,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Argus raised their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total value of $3,991,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,516,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,461,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,134,112 shares of company stock worth $314,301,292 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $8.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $294.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,885,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,748. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.41.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

