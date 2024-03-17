Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,542 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 515,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,071,000 after acquiring an additional 329,928 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 211.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 458,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 311,320 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 217.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 282,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 193,491 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 142,684 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 195.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 187,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after buying an additional 124,094 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:PSI traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.30. 55,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.58. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $58.59.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

