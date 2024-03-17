Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of RSG stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $186.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,790,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,473. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.54. The company has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $127.69 and a one year high of $192.57.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.92.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

