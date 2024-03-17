Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises approximately 1.2% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 305.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CHKP. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.32.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.59. 988,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,760. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $168.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.33.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.