Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 610 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTLC. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3,689.6% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 675,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,550,000 after purchasing an additional 657,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,815,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,463,000 after purchasing an additional 263,865 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,903,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 303,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after buying an additional 143,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,709,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

BATS PTLC opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.63.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

