Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 443 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $511,910,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,026,000 after acquiring an additional 262,187 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $253.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $175.75 and a 1 year high of $255.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $2,925,233.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 322,797 shares in the company, valued at $76,712,707.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $2,925,233.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 322,797 shares in the company, valued at $76,712,707.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $3,825,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,709 shares in the company, valued at $24,666,597.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,809 shares of company stock worth $10,267,004 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

