Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY opened at $127.63 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $129.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

