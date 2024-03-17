Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 476.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 1,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total value of $306,523.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,879.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,048,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,290 shares of company stock valued at $7,142,580. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $206.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.84 and its 200-day moving average is $195.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.20 and a 12 month high of $209.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

