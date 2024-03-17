Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $661,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,048 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. United Bank increased its position in TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $97.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.90 and a 200-day moving average of $92.55. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $73.57 and a one year high of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

