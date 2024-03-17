Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $614,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $338.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $231.99 and a 52 week high of $346.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.19 and a 200-day moving average of $302.96.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

