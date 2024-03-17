Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.67.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.