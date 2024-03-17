Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after buying an additional 186,384 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $513.23 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $388.05 and a 12 month high of $520.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.89. The stock has a market cap of $397.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

