Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 5,584.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after buying an additional 440,662 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,825,000 after buying an additional 292,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cintas by 8,140.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $627.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.27. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $427.83 and a 12 month high of $636.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $612.66 and its 200 day moving average is $559.71.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

