Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 20.1% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.1% in the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $164.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.22. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.