Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,386 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,540,000 after purchasing an additional 72,801 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 54,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $88.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.82. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $95.57.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $8,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $8,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,555,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.