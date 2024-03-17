Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CANF opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.52. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

