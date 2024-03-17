Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued an in-line rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CPB. TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.38.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.24.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 57.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

