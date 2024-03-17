Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.78. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $19.91.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.40). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $976.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Calumet Specialty Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $268,711.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,540.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

