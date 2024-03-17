Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.63 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS.

Buckle Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of BKE stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. Buckle has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $48.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BKE. StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Buckle by 2,840.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 733.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Buckle by 58.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Buckle by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Buckle in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

