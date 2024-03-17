Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Buckle had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 53.94%. The firm had revenue of $382.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Buckle Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. Buckle has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Buckle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Buckle by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Buckle by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Buckle by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Buckle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Buckle by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKE. StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Stories

